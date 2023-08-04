Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ventas (VTR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ventas (VTR - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to -$0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of +2.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $1.03 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $724.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $711.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
  • Revenues- Income from loans and investments: $6.55 million compared to the $6.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39% year over year.
  • Rental income- Triple-net leased: $154.36 million versus $147.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.26 compared to the $0.05 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Ventas have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

