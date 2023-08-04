Back to top

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) reported $298.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $300.45 million, representing a surprise of -0.69%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dolby Laboratories performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Products and services: $25.26 million versus $26.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.
  • Revenue- Licensing: $273.11 million compared to the $274.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Gross Margin- Licensing: $257.50 million compared to the $256.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross margin- Products and services: -$0.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.02 million.
Shares of Dolby Laboratories have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

