Compared to Estimates, Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) reported $4.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $4.40 for the same period compares to $5.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35 billion, representing a surprise of -1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Reinsurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other revenues: $85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $94.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.9%.
  • Revenues- Net premiums: $3.34 billion compared to the $3.41 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Investment income, net of related expenses/ Net investment income: $857 million versus $848.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
Shares of Reinsurance Group have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

