Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Atlassian (TEAM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $939.1 million, up 23.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +32.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers: 250000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 265596.7.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $799.71 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $768.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.
  • Revenues- Other: $53.46 million versus $59.81 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
  • Revenues- Maintenance: $85.93 million versus $83.44 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change.
  • Revenues- Marketplace and services: $57.51 million versus $63.72 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Server: $86.15 million versus $80.79 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Cloud: $563.23 million versus $550.87 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Data Center: $232.21 million versus $216.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Atlassian have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

