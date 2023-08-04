Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM - Free Report) reported revenue of $195.92 million, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.30, compared to -$0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.54, the EPS surprise was +44.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pump Shipments - U.S: 18964 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19709.57.
  • Pump Shipments - Outside the United States: 10530 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11387.8.
  • Pumps shipped: 29494 compared to the 31097.37 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $142.50 million versus $150.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Revenue- Pump- Outside U.S. $27.32 million versus $25.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Supplies and Other- Outside U.S. $26.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.66 million.
  • Revenue- Supplies and Other- United States: $70.45 million compared to the $72.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Pump- United States: $74.36 million compared to the $77.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- Sales Outside the United States: $53.40 million compared to the $57.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. have returned +32.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

