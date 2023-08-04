Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TPI Composites (TPIC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

TPI Composites (TPIC - Free Report) reported $381.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. EPS of -$1.90 for the same period compares to -$0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $380.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -115.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TPI Composites performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dedicated manufacturing lines: 37 versus 38 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Utilization: 85% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.5%.
  • Manufacturing lines installed: 37 versus 37 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Automotive sales: $7.30 million versus $10.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of TPI Composites have returned -42% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

