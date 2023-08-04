Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ziff Davis (ZD) Q2 Earnings

Ziff Davis (ZD - Free Report) reported $326.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.16 million, representing a surprise of +1.51%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ziff Davis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Digital Media- Advertising: $175.08 million compared to the $167.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Digital Media- Subscription: $141.36 million compared to the $143.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Digital Media- Other: $9.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
Shares of Ziff Davis have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

