Compared to Estimates, Ultragenyx (RARE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Ultragenyx (RARE - Free Report) reported revenue of $108.31 million, up 21.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.25, compared to -$2.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.11, the EPS surprise was -6.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ultragenyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales- Mepsevii: $8.44 million compared to the $6.74 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product sales- Dojolvi: $16.49 million compared to the $16.66 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $42.18 million versus $46.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.8% change.
  • Revenues- Collaboration and license: $19.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -62.7%.
Shares of Ultragenyx have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

