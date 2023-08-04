Back to top

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) reported $2.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion, representing a surprise of +2.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Airbnb, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Nights and Experiences Booked: 115.1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 115.49 million.
  • Gross Booking Value: $19.10 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.65 billion.
  • Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR): $166.01 compared to the $161.15 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Airbnb, Inc. have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

