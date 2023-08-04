Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cable One (CABO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cable One (CABO - Free Report) reported $424.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $10.43 for the same period compares to $12.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.41 million, representing a surprise of +0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $13.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cable One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Residential PSUs - Data: 960100 compared to the 965500 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Residential PSUs - Video: 149200 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 145500.
  • Residential PSUs - Voice: 84700 compared to the 85000 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Business Customers: 102200 compared to the 103000 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Residential ARPU - Video: $143.53 compared to the $152.45 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Residential ARPU - Voice: $36.71 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.08.
  • Residential Customers: 998800 compared to the 986000 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Residential Video: $66.14 million compared to the $69.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential Data: $246.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $243.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Revenues- Other: $24.73 million compared to the $22.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Business services: $76.81 million versus $77.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Revenues- Residential Voice: $9.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cable One here>>>

Shares of Cable One have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cable One, Inc. (CABO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise