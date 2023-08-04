Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Atlassian (TEAM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $939.1 million, up 23.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +32.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers: 250000 versus 265596.7 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $799.71 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $768.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.
  • Revenues- Other: $53.46 million compared to the $59.81 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Maintenance: $85.93 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $83.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.6%.
  • Revenues- Marketplace and services: $57.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.72 million.
  • Revenues- Server: $86.15 million versus $80.79 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Cloud: $563.23 million compared to the $550.87 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Data Center: $232.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $216.43 million.
Shares of Atlassian have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

