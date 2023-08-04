Back to top

Compared to Estimates, BigCommerce (BIGC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, BigCommerce (BIGC - Free Report) reported revenue of $75.44 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was +77.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BigCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Revenue Run-rate (ARR): $236.40 million versus $325.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Partner and services: $19.31 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $18.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
  • Revenue- Subscription solutions: $56.14 million compared to the $55.23 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
Shares of BigCommerce have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

