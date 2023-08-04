Back to top

Compared to Estimates, SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR - Free Report) reported $74.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.3%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.45 million, representing a surprise of +0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +250.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SEMrush Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $302.40 million compared to the $307.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Customers - EoP: 104000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 102807.7.
  • Dollar-based Net Revenue Retention: 112% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 113.5%.
Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

