Hercules Capital (HTGC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) reported $116.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 61.2%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +6.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hercules Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fee Income: $7.25 million compared to the $5.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Interest Income: $108.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $102.55 million.
  • Interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $107.93 million compared to the $99.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interest income- Control investments: $1.06 million compared to the $1.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $7.23 million compared to the $5.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Hercules Capital have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

