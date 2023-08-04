Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Block (SQ) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Block (SQ - Free Report) reported $5.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.7%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +11.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Block performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Payment Volume (GPV): $59.01 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $61.10 billion.
  • Revenue- Hardware revenue: $44.92 million compared to the $49.11 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription and services-based revenue: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Transaction-based revenue: $1.64 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
  • Revenue- Bitcoin revenue: $2.39 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.
  • Revenue- Square- Total: $1.93 billion compared to the $1.93 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Square- Hardware revenue: $44.92 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.89 million.
  • Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total: $50.08 million compared to the $48.62 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based revenue: $380.60 million compared to the $350.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Square- Transaction-based revenue: $1.50 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin revenue: $2.39 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion.
  • Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based revenue: $133.74 million compared to the $142.39 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Block have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

