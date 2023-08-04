Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Q2 Earnings

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) reported $291.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was -5.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DiamondRock Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $25.56 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $68.37 million compared to the $71.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rooms: $197.32 million compared to the $204.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted): $0.17 versus $0.19 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

