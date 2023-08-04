Back to top

Image: Bigstock

10x Genomics (TXG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

10x Genomics (TXG - Free Report) reported $146.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.1%. EPS of -$0.53 for the same period compares to -$0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.97 million, representing a surprise of +5.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -35.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how 10x Genomics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Consumables: $112.49 million compared to the $111.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Services: $3.38 million compared to the $2.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +74.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Instruments: $30.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +110.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for 10x Genomics here>>>

Shares of 10x Genomics have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


10x Genomics (TXG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise