Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hannon Armstrong (HASI - Free Report) reported $33.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.8%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hannon Armstrong performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Interest Income: $48.22 million versus $44.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.6% change.
  • Revenue- Rental Income: $6.49 million compared to the $6.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Gain on sale of receivables and investments: $14.79 million compared to the $17.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hannon Armstrong here>>>

Shares of Hannon Armstrong have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise