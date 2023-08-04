Back to top

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY - Free Report) reported $178.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +87.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Udemy, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Segment - Total Customers: 14946 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14772.67.
  • Consumer Segment - Monthly average buyers: 1340 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1338.98 thousand.
  • Enterprise Segment - Annual Recurring Revenue: $420.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $420.72 million.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $76.60 million compared to the $72.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Enterprise: $101.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $100.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.1%.
  • Gross Profit- Enterprise: $67.70 million versus $67.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Consumer: $41.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.57 million.
Shares of Udemy, Inc. have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

