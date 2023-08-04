Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PlayAGS (AGS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) reported $89.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise