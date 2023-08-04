See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Gains 2.3% as July DARTs Improve
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) gained almost 2.3% following the release of its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for July 2023. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and year-over-year basis.
Total client DARTs for the month were 1,991,000, which grew 2% from the June 2023 level and 9% year over year.
Cleared client DARTs for the month were 1,779,000, which increased 2% from June 2023 and 10% from July 2022. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 193. The metric rose 1% sequentially but decreased 8% from the prior-year period.
IBKR’s total customer accounts rose 2% from the prior month and 19% from July 2022 to 2.33 million. Net new accounts were 36,300, up 12% from June 2023 and 32% from the prior-year month.
Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 78.7 million in July 2023, decreasing 5% from the prior month but growing 30% from the prior-year month. Futures contracts declined 19% on a sequential basis and 4% year over year to 13.9 million.
At the end of July 2023, client equity was $386.2 billion, up 6% sequentially and 23% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $98.8 billion, on par with the June 2023 level and rising 5% from July 2022. The company's customer margin loan balance of $43.2 billion increased 2% from the previous month and 2% year over year.
So far this year, shares of Interactive Brokers have rallied 25.8% against the industry’s 1.3% fall.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
IBKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) , are expected to report monthly performance metrics in the coming days.
At present, both Schwab and LPL Financial carry a Zacks Rank #3.