Company News for Aug 4, 2023

  • \WestRock Co.’s ((WRK - Free Report) ) shares jumped 6.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.89, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50
  • Shares of The Southern Co. ((SO - Free Report) ) tumbled 3.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2023 revenues of $5.75 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7%.
  • Shares of ConocoPhillips ((COP - Free Report) ) fell 0.5% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.84, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s ((BUD - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.3% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

