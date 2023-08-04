We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2023, XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.92 billion, down 40.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +16.39%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for XPO here>>>
- Average Weight per Shipment: 1372 lbs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1393.43 lbs.
- Shipments per Day: 51220 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50553.55.
- Number of Working Days: 63.5 compared to the 63.5 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Ratio: 88.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.15%.
- Adjusted operating ratio: 87.6% versus 87.92% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Pounds per day: 70.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.6 million.
- Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $1.14 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.
- Revenues- European Transportation Segment: $781 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $783.86 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6.67 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $208 million versus $206.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment: $46 million versus $38.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of XPO have returned +18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.