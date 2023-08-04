LyondellBasell (LYB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

LyondellBasell (
LyondellBasell (LYB - Free Report) reported $10.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.5%. EPS of $2.44 for the same period compares to $5.19 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.29, the EPS surprise was +6.55%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for LyondellBasell here>>>
- Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives: $2.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.3%.
- Revenues- Technology: $154 million versus $145.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.6% change.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas: $2.73 billion versus $2.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33% change.
- Revenues- Other/Eliminations: -$1.39 billion compared to the -$1.92 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $2.73 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.5%.
- Revenues- Refining and Oxyfuels: $2.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.1%.
- Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $960 million versus $1.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.6% change.
- EBITDA- Technology: $79 million versus $74.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $679 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $525.88 million.
- EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives: $472 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $444.91 million.
- EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $84 million versus $142.25 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- EBITDA- Refining: $47 million compared to the $158.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of LyondellBasell have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.