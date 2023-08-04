Cinemark (CNK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cinemark Holdings (
- Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment: $9.62 versus $9.35 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average ticket price - International Operating Segment: $4.10 versus $4.16 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment: $7.64 versus $7.11 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Attendance - International Operating Segment: 25.6 million versus 23.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions: $105 million compared to the $97.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.4% year over year.
- Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions: $373.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $398.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%.
- Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Other: $65.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
- Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession: $296.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $303.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
- Revenue- International Operating Segment- Other: $25.30 million versus $26.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change.
- Revenue- Admissions: $478.40 million compared to the $465.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Other: $90.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $85.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.
- Revenue- Concession: $373.40 million compared to the $344.55 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.6% year over year.
Shares of Cinemark have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.