Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO - Free Report) reported $276.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +6.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sunstone Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Room: $173.40 million versus $178.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $23.90 million versus $20.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.5% change.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $78.82 million versus $75.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.19 versus $0.15 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Sunstone Hotel have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

