Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Frontier Communications (
FYBR Quick Quote FYBR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.45 billion, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of +0.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Frontier Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers: 2865 thousand versus 2881 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Net Adds - Business - Fiber: 3 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.94 thousand. Broadband Net Adds - Consumer - Fiber: 63 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.9 thousand. Broadband Customers - Consumer - Fiber: 1722 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1738.9 thousand. Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue: $21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Revenue- Video services: $112 million compared to the $112.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year. Revenue- Other: $89 million versus $75.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Copper: $682 million versus $677.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Fiber: $746 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $733.84 million. Revenue- Voice services: $347 million compared to the $351.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year. Revenue- Data and Internet services: $880 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $876.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. View all Key Company Metrics for Frontier Communications here>>>
Shares of Frontier Communications have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
