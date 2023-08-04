Back to top

Waste Connections (WCN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.02 billion, up 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +0.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Waste Connections performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal: $58.61 million versus $51.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
  • Revenues- Total- Waste Management: $2.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion.
  • Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other: $39.46 million versus $45.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.
Shares of Waste Connections have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

