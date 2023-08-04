Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Green Plains (GPRE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $857.63 million, down 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.89, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $820.33 million, representing a surprise of +4.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1880.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Green Plains performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Renewable corn oil sold: 64689 Klbs versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67201.63 Klbs.
  • Distillers grains sold: 458 KTons compared to the 477.13 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Ethanol sold: 194753 KGal compared to the 190697.1 KGal average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Green Plains have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

