AMC Networks (AMCX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) reported $678.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $2.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $717.48 million, representing a surprise of -5.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Networks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Domestic Operations: $581.82 million compared to the $603.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$2.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$5 million.
  • Revenues- International and Other: $99.30 million versus $119.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other: $19.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.99 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations: $184.81 million compared to the $193.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Networks here>>>

Shares of AMC Networks have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

