Compared to Estimates, AdvanSix (ASIX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $427.94 million, down 26.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $418.67 million, representing a surprise of +2.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AdvanSix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Nylon: $92.95 million versus $99.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Ammonium Sulfate: $138.94 million versus $130.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Chemical Intermediates: $121.37 million compared to the $113.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Caprolactam: $74.68 million compared to the $66.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of AdvanSix have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

