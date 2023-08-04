Back to top

Image: Bigstock

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $312.74 million, up 40.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.12, compared to -$0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $301.93 million, representing a surprise of +3.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +47.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how fuboTV Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Advertising: $23.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $288.99 million versus $276.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.5% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.67 million compared to the $0.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -468.7% year over year.
Shares of fuboTV Inc. have returned +59.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

