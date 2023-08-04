Southwestern (SWN) Q2 Earnings Beat on Lower Operating Costs

Southwestern Energy Company ( SWN Quick Quote SWN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 9 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 33 cents.
Quarterly operating revenues of $1,269 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,438 million and declined from the year-ago quarter’s $4,138 million.
Better-than-expected quarter earnings were owing to declining total operating costs. This was offset partially by lower realized commodity prices.
Total Production
Southwestern’s total second-quarter production decreased to 423 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 438 Bcfe a year ago. Our estimate for the metric also implies a year-over-year decline. Gas production of 365 Bcf declined from the year-ago level of 383 Bcf. Our estimate for gas production of 355.6 Bcf suggests a year-over-year decrease of 7.1%.
Natural gas liquids’ production in the quarter under review was 8,247 thousand barrels (MBbls), higher than the year-ago level of 7,738 MBbls. Oil production jumped to 1,441 MBbls from 1,363 MBbls. Almost 86.3% of its volume mix constituted natural gas.
Average Realized Prices
Southwestern’s average realized gas price in the reported quarter, excluding derivatives, decreased to $1.47 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $6.48 a year ago. Our estimate of $1.49 per Mcf also suggests a decline.
Oil was sold at $63.20 per barrel compared with the year-earlier level of $100.29. Natural gas liquids were sold at $18.63 per barrel, lower than $40.07 in the year-ago period.
Expenses
On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses were $1 compared with the prior-year level of 97 cents. General and administrative expenses per unit of production were 9 cents compared with 7 cents a year ago.
Total operating costs and expenses were reported at $1,326 million, suggesting a decline from $2,007 million in the June quarter of 2022.
Financials
Southwestern’s total capital investment in the second quarter was $587 million. For 2023, SWN projects production in the band of 1,650 Bcfe to 1,705 Bcfe.
As of Jun 30, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $25 million. Long-term debt was $4,036 million.
Guidance
For the third quarter, Southwestern projects total production in the band of 419 Bcfe to 439 Bcfe.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Southwestern currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked players in the energy space include
Evolution Petroleum Corporation ( EPM Quick Quote EPM - Free Report) , Oceaneering International, Inc. ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) and Murphy USA ( MUSA Quick Quote MUSA - Free Report) . While Evolution Petroleum and Oceaneering carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Murphy sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Through its ownership interests in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States, Evolution Petroleum is touted as a key independent energy player.
Oceaneering International is well placed on improving oil prices since it is a leading provider of engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the energy companies working offshore. Higher oil price is supporting increased upstream activities, which, in turn, will improve demand for Oceaneering’s drilling and completions support services.
Murphy, a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise, has a solid business model.
Image: Bigstock
