Plains All American (PAA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 25 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents by 19%. The bottom line declined 16.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 30 cents.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 32 cents per unit compared with 22 cents in the year-ago period.

Total Revenues

Net sales of $11,602 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16,842 million by 31.1%. The top line also declined 29.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $16,359 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total costs and expenses amounted to $11,224 million, down 29.6% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in purchases and related costs.

Net interest expenses totaled $95 million, down 4% from that recorded in the prior-year period.

Segmental Performance

The Crude Oil segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $529 million, up 7.1% from $494 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was due to higher tariff volumes and market-based opportunities in Canada.

Adjusted EBITDA for the NGL segment came in at $62 million, down 48.3% from the prior-year period’s $120 million. The fall in earnings was the cause of lower sales volumes and margins.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $933 million compared with $401 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

As of Jun 30, 2023, total long-term debt was $7,288 million compared with $7,287 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

As of Jun 30, 2023, long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 41% compared with 42% on Dec 31, 2022.

Guidance

For 2023, Plains All American expects adjusted EBITDA to be at the high end of $2,450-$2,550 million. Free cash flow is anticipated to be $1,600 million.

Zacks Rank

PAA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per unit, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents by 346.2%. The bottom line jumped from the year-ago quarter’s profit of 14 cents per unit.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) stands at $1.21, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 517.2%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP’s (EPD - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 57 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 3.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD’s 2023 EPU stands at $2.52, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted net income of 9 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents by 40%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NS’ 2023 EPU stands at $1.03, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12%.


