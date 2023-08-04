Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FMC (FMC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

FMC (FMC - Free Report) reported $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.2%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $1.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of -0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FMC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $268.70 million compared to the $258.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe/Middle East/Africa: $207.60 million versus $197 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $265.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $292.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $272.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $273.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for FMC here>>>

Shares of FMC have returned -12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FMC Corporation (FMC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise