GoPro's (GPRO) Q2 Loss In Line, Revenues Surpass Estimates

GoPro, Inc ( GPRO Quick Quote GPRO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP loss of 7 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported earnings of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. GoPro generated revenues of $241 million, down 4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 9.1%. Quarter in Details
GoPro shipped 704 million camera units during the reported quarter, up 10% year over year.
GPRO recorded 2.44 million subscribers, marking 27% year-over-year growth at the end of the quarter under discussion. Quik subscribers soared 6% to 294,000 from the prior-year quarter. Region-wise, revenues from the Americas totaled $121.6 million (50.4% of total revenues), down 4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa were $66.5 million (27.6%), declining 7% year over year. The Asia Pacific generated revenues of $52.9 million (22%), flat on a year-over-year basis.
Based on channels, revenues from GoPro.com reached $75.6 million (31.4% of total revenues), up 20.7% year over year. In this channel, hardware revenues totaled $51.2 million compared with $75.2 million in the previous-year quarter. Subscription revenues amounted to $24.4 million, climbing 21.4% year over year.
Retail channel registered revenues of $165.4 million (68.6%), up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $123 million. The company had $135.4 million in inventory compared with $126 million in the year-earlier quarter. Other Details
Gross profit of $75.8 million decreased 21% year over year. Total operating expenses of $98.3 million improved 7.6% year over year. Operating loss totaled $22.5 million against operating income of $4.7 million in the prior-year quarter.
Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.6% compared with 38.5% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.3 million against adjusted EBITDA income of $16.9 million in the year-ago quarter. This was mainly due to the company’s price protection charges related to the new pricing strategy, and momentum in lower margin entry-level cameras. Cameras with suggested retail prices at or above $400 contributed 75% to revenues in the reported quarter compared with 93% in the prior-year quarter. Cash Flow & Liquidity
In the quarter under review, GoPro used $7.9 million of net cash from operating activities against $12.9 million of cash generated from operations in the year-ago period.
As of Jun 30, the company had $189.9 million of cash and cash equivalents with $141.5 million of long-term debt. GPRO repurchased 3.6 million shares worth $15 million. Guidance
For the third quarter of 2023, revenues are estimated to be $280 million (+/- $10 million). Non-GAAP adjusted earnings are expected to be 2 cents per share (+/- 2 cents).
Gross margin is anticipated to be 34% (+/- 50 basis points). Street ASP is projected to be nearly $355. GoPro currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are
Badger Meter ( BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) , Salesforce ( CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) and Autodesk ( ADSK Quick Quote ADSK - Free Report) .
