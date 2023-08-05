Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pediatrix Medical Group (MD - Free Report) reported $500.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $494.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pediatrix Medical Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Facility/unit Revenue Growth: 3.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Same-Facility/unit net reimbursement-related factors Growth: 2.6% compared to the -1.35% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Same-Facility/unit patient Volume Growth: 0.6% versus 1.33% estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

