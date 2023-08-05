Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Appian (APPN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Appian (APPN - Free Report) reported $127.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%. EPS of -$0.39 for the same period compares to -$0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.94 million, representing a surprise of +3.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Appian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscriptions: $93.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $90.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.3%.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $33.92 million compared to the $33.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Maintenance and support: $6.35 million versus $5.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Term license subscriptions: $13 million versus $11.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue from Contracts with Customers- Cloud subscriptions: $74.44 million versus $73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Appian here>>>

Shares of Appian have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Appian Corporation (APPN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise