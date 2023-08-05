Back to top

Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN - Free Report) reported $2.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $2.66 for the same period compares to $2.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27, the EPS surprise was +17.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beacon Roofing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Residential roofing products: 8.5% versus -1.63% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Complementary building products: 11.6% versus 12.35% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Non-residential roofing products: -1.7% compared to the 1.23% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Residential roofing products: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Complementary building products: $534.90 million versus $558.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • Net sales- Non-residential roofing products: $670.80 million versus $670.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Beacon Roofing here>>>

Shares of Beacon Roofing have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

