New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Banner (BANR - Free Report) is a bank holding company which offers a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM - Free Report) is engaged in sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment in the U.S. and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 60 days.

