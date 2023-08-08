We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy (CQP) Q2 Earnings Beat on Lower Cost of Sales
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2023 earnings per unit of 84 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from 25 cents per unit in the year-ago quarter.
Total quarterly revenues of $1,933 million were lower than the year-ago level of $4,181 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,195.3 million.
Strong quarterly earnings resulted from a significant decline in the cost of sales. This was offset partially by lower LNG volumes loaded.
Operations
Cheniere sent 98 cargoes in the second quarter, down from 103 in the year-ago period. Total LNG volumes loaded in the quarter were 353 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), lower than the year-ago level of 375 TBtu.
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $757 million, down from the year-ago level of $977 million. The decrease resulted from lower regasification revenues.
Costs and Expenses
The cost of sales in the quarter was $604 million, significantly down from the year-ago period’s $3,202 million. Our estimate also reflects a significant year-over-year decline. Yet, operating and maintenance expenses increased to $263 million from $191 million in second-quarter 2022.
Total operating costs and expenses in the quarter were $1,115 million, down from $3,626 million in the June-ended quarter of 2022. Our estimate reflects a year-over-year decline of 66.3%.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2023, the partnership had $1,834 million in cash and cash equivalents. Cheniere had a net long-term debt of $15,595 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
