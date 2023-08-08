Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC - Free Report) reported $90.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.82 million, representing a surprise of +1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +135.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tabula Rasa Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medication census: 21070 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20987.06 million.
  • Total PACE census: 55804 million versus 55819.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Technology-enabled solutions census: 55804 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55819.59 million.
  • Revenue- Technology-enabled solutions revenue: $20.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.35 million.
  • Revenue- Medication revenue: $69.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.31 million.
Shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

