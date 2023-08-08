Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gogo (GOGO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Gogo (GOGO - Free Report) reported revenue of $103.22 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +53.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gogo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Aircraft online - ATG: 7064 versus 7196.62 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Aircraft Online, Satellite: 4433 versus 4404.04 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - ATG: $3,371 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,446.50.
  • Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - Satellite: $292 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $282.59.
  • Units Sold - Business Aviation - Satellite: 43 compared to the 44.21 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Units Sold - Business Aviation - ATG: 277 versus 276.5 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average equipment revenue per unit sold - Satellite: $50 versus $59.42 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Equipment revenue per unit sold - ATG: $73 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.33.
  • Service revenue: $79.06 million compared to the $80.61 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Equipment revenue: $24.16 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $22.65 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gogo here>>>

Shares of Gogo have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gogo Inc. (GOGO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise