Delek US Holdings (DK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

DK Quick Quote DK - Free Report) reported $4.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.9%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to $4.40 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion, representing a surprise of +16.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +51.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned +19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery: 62260 BBL/D versus 68660.07 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs LA Refinery: 82850 BBL/D versus 80566.31 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler TX Refinery: 76910 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 75754.3 BBL/D.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery: 73460 BBL/D versus 77280.76 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Production Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery - Diesel: 27948 BBL/D versus 28395.69 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Production Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery - Gasoline: 34220 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 38103.11 BBL/D.
- Production Per Day - Tyler Refinery - Gasoline: 37672 BBL/D versus 38739.17 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery - Crude oil: 71449 BBL/D compared to the 73569.71 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Production Per Day - Tyler Refinery - Diesel/Jet: 33029 BBL/D compared to the 28737.33 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Retail: $232.70 million compared to the $198.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.
- Revenue- Logistics: $246.90 million compared to the $298.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +73.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Refining: $4.05 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned +19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.