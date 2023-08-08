Back to top

Tyson (TSN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) reported $13.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $1.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was -55.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tyson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Chicken [$M]: $4.21 billion compared to the $4.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Beef [$M]: $4.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
  • Sales- International: $633 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $647.15 million.
  • Sales- Prepared Foods [$M]: $2.38 billion versus $2.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
  • Intersegment Sales: -$368 million compared to the -$436.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Pork [$M]: $1.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods: $220 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.30 million.
Shares of Tyson have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

