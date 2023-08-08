Back to top

Company News for Aug 7, 2023

  • Shares of PPL Corporation ((PPL - Free Report) ) declined 2.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share.
  • Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s ((PAA - Free Report) ) shares increased 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share.
  • Shares of TELUS Corporation ((TU - Free Report) ) fell 0.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.14 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share.
  • Amgen Inc.’s ((AMGN - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $5 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 per share.

