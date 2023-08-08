Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MannKind (MNKD) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, MannKind (MNKD - Free Report) reported revenue of $48.61 million, up 157.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MannKind performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalties - collaborations: $19.06 million versus $13.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +224.7% change.
  • Revenues- Revenue - collaborations and services: $11.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.57 million.
  • Revenues- Net revenue - commercial product sales: $18.35 million compared to the $18.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for MannKind here>>>

Shares of MannKind have returned +20.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MannKind Corporation (MNKD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise