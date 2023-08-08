Back to top

International Flavors (IFF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.93 billion, down 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was -21.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Nourish: $1.56 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14% change.
  • Net sales- Scent: $592 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $594.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Net Sales- Pharma Solutions: $251 million compared to the $250.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Health & Biosciences: $522 million versus $540.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.5% change.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish: $181 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.21 million.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions: $67 million versus $57.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent: $117 million compared to the $104.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences: $145 million versus $139.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of International Flavors have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

