Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Paramount Global-B (PARA - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.62 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +1100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Paramount Global-B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Global Paramount Subscribers: 60.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61 million.
  • Revenues- TV Media: $5.16 billion compared to the $4.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer: $1.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion.
  • Revenues- Filmed Entertainment: $831 million versus $860.18 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising: $441 million versus $424.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other: $1.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $981.37 million.
  • Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription: $2.01 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- TV Media- Advertising: $1.95 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$31.54 million.
  • Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical: $231 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $253.93 million.
  • Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other: $589 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $507.82 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Paramount Global-B here>>>

Shares of Paramount Global-B have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

