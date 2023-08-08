Back to top

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Clarus Corporation (CLAR - Free Report) reported $83.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.2%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was -21.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clarus Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Outdoor: $40.07 million compared to the $47.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Adventure: $17.87 million compared to the $18.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Precision Sport: $25.79 million versus $27.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Clarus Corporation have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

